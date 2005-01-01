Heraklion and Crete in 1965 and 2005

NOW: After renting a Suzuki, we made our initial foray to Gournes, a trip we had driven countless times in the past. During the planning for our trip to Crete, there had been a certain amount of smugness. Because of our vast experience on the island, it was unthinkable that finding our way around could possibly be a problem. We were in Heraklion and base was about 30 kilometres east, past “Florida” Beach. We had, of course, driven that route 500 times. Go out past the airport and just stay on the road. You can’t miss it. Famous last words.

The first problem was getting out of Heraklion. What had been two-way streets years ago now were one-way. Traffic was routed in directions we didn’t want to go. Because Heraklion is such an old city, streets are very narrow, and can mostly accommodate just one lane of traffic. Unfortunately, the Greek drivers seem to think that there should be two lanes and they will pass you. When traffic is jammed to a halt, adventurous motorcyclists creating a third lane bypass what had become two lanes of traffic. Sidewalks often do double duty as a passing lane for motorized traffic. Greeks as a society have not been driving a very long time. The concept of “slow” and “take turns” and “patience” have not, as yet, made their way into the culture.

Finally, we managed to get out of town. Unfortunately, we were on the New National Road. This new road is actually a two-lane highway. Again, the Greeks perceive the shoulder to be a “slow” lane. If you don’t move over and drive on the shoulder, they will pass you, either on the right or on the left, or on curves. They will not stay behind you no matter your speed. The trip to Gournes took only about fifteen minutes. It came so fast that we missed it and had to turn around. Most stunning of all was seeing women, both young and old, driving. By the end of the first day on the island, it was apparent that motorcycles were the vehicles of choice among many Greeks, both male and female. Virtually every bit of videotape shot during our visit has the sounds of the ubiquitous motorcycles drowning out everything else.